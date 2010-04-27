Android made easy with the LG Optimus

The LG Optimus, or GT540 for the techheads out there, has been designed with ease-of-use in mind. It may not be the smartest of smartphones, and only runs on Android 1.6, but it offers a large enough feature list to satisfy an entry-level user.

With an automatically-synced Google account, the phone allows easy access to YouTube, Gmail, Gtalk, Google Maps and a whole host of other branded goodies. And it's compatible with tens of thousands of Android apps currently available on the Market.

Social networking integration is another big selling point for the Optimus, and LG's proprietary client aims to make using Facebook, Twitter and Bebo a doddle. It also provides a real-time update service on the home screen.

The entry-level phone also simplifies file loading, being able to accept and play DivX and XviD video files through a drag-and-drop interface, rather than having to re-encode them to a new format. There is also an on-board video editor, so text and music can be added to recordings.

Coming to stores on the 1 May, the price of the LG Optimus hasn't been confirmed, but we're pretty sure that it will depend on contract and service provider.