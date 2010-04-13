  LG unveils Android-toting LU2300

LG has just announced a new Android handset on its blog. The LU2300 is an update of the GW620 InTouch Max, and retains the slide-out QWERTY form factor of its older brother. But it's now paired with some rather impressive specs and Android 2.1.

The biggest upgrade is from an uninspiring resistive TFT on the GW620 to a 3.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the LU2300. It's also got a 1GHz Snapdragon CPU, Wi-Fi, a DMB Tuner and a 5-megapixel camera. There'll be some built in AR apps, and there's DivX support for those who like watching video on their phones.

So basically, it's got approximately the specs of the Nexus One and HTC Desire, but with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard for those who prefer that method of text entry and don't mind the extra bulk associated. Unfortunately, it's only due to arrive in Korea so far, so hopefully it'll go down well there and be brought to the rest of the world. We'll keep you posted.