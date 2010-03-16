  LG bakes yet more Cookies

Korean tech giant LG has announced a pair of new devices that'll soon be coming to Britain. First there's the previously-announced-in-Korea LG Cookie Plus GS500, but there's also the LG Cookie Fresh GS290.

The former, as previously reported, has a 3-megapixel camera with digital zoom, an FM tuner, Facebook, Twitter and Flickr support, LG's LiveSquare contact management and the ability to play back both MP3 audio and MPEG4 video on a handy 3.5mm jack. There's also a mode where you can take screenshots and write on them before sending them as MMS messages.

The Cookie Fresh, on the other hand, packs most of the same features in, but instead has a dramatic redesign that LG reckons "offers the most distinctive look" of the whole series. We'll let you judge whether that's a good look or not, but it means less bezel and a choice of 16 colours on the rubber trimmings. The camera's only 2-megapixel, too.

Both handsets will be available this month, and while we don't have any official pricing details yet, Play.com is already offering both handsets for pre-order. If you're dead set on one of these feature phones, stay tuned and we'll let you know how much you'll need to shell out as soon as we hear.