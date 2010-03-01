LG Arena Max LU9400 brings Snapdragon to the party
|
LG has announced its first Snapdragon powered handset, in Korea, on Monday.
The new handset, the LG Arena Max LU9400, catchy we know, will be available later this month on SK Telecom in South Korea (LG home country) and sport the super fast Qualcomm chip. Although not the same as that found in the Nexus One from Google, it will be just as fast.
With tech specs that include a 3.5-inch WVGA touchscreen display, finger-touch mouse, GPS, Wi-Fi, mobile TV (T-DMB), LG’s S-Class 3D UI, DivX support, HD video and a 5MP camera - this camera is unlikely to be a slouch.
Hopefully we will see the phone on sale in the UK, although no word as yet whether that is going to happen.
