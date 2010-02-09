  1. Home
LG intros smallest 3.2-inch touchscreen phone with new Mini

  LG intros smallest 3.2-inch touchscreen phone with new Mini
LG has announced the launch of what it says is the smallest and slimmest 3.2-inch touchscreen phone on the market with the introduction of the new LG Mini, or GD880 to give it its proper model number.

Apparently, the Mini has been developed in response to consumers saying they were "unhappy" with current touchscreen devices that they considered "too bulky, too clunky and too expensive".

Said to be "easily pocketable" and with the "trendy features that people want", the button-free Mini offers HSDPA connectivity at 7.2Mbps, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, a 5-megapixel camera, FM radio, media player and LG's "Social Network Connect" functionality with Facebook and Twitter built in.

The LG Mini will be available in Europe starting in March, with a UK launch set for April. Pricing, full specs and availability is to be confirmed nearer the time.

