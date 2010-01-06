  LG GT540 Android phone announced at CES

LG has launched a new Android phone at the CES event, the previously rumoured LG GT540, describing it as "a specialized social networking smartphone".



"The LG GT540 creates a fun and familiar social networking environment with LG's new social networking tool", reads the blurb.



Angled as "the ideal smartphone for first-time smartphone users", the handset gets "quick and easy" access to popular social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Bebo.



There's also a DivX and WMV playback, a "motion UI player", a 3-megapixel camera and up to 32GB of expandable microSD memory.



In addition, there's all the Google gubbins you'd expect such as Google Maps, Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and Android Market.



The LG GT540 will be launched globally from April 2010. There's no info yet on pricing or availability, or pics for that matter, but we'll keep you informed.