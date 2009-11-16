LG Shine II announced in the States

In the States, LG has announced the launch of the Shine II, describing it as "another flash of brilliance in their product line".



Following on from the Shine's multi-million-selling success, the next-gen handset is available at AT&T and stays faithful to the original Black Label handset as far as overall design goes.



Featuring polished round edges and an "elegant" slider design, the LG Shine II boasts stainless steel construction and a 2.2-inch mirror LCD display.



There's also a music player and stereo Bluetooth, a 2-megapixel camera with flash and video recording complete with basic editing software.



The LG Shine II will be available at AT&T across the States from 22 November. Pricing has been revealed as $119.99 after a mail-in rebate for a 2-year agreement.

A UK release has not yet been announced for the Shine II, but we will keep you posted with news.