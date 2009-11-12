Pocket-lint was there to get the first hands on as LG revealed the LG GW620 Android phone last night in London. As promised, the handset is a QWERTY slider with an HVGA 3-inch LCD. Its features include a 5-megapixel AF camera and "high-res" video recorder, offering one-touch uploads as well as DivX and Xvid support and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the software side, Android has very much been given reign to rule the roost. There are touches of a subtle S-Class still, but they're non-invasive and can be switched off altogether if you find that they get in the way.

So far the handset has not been given its more friendly name due to a few legal wranglings. Overseas it's known as the LG Eve, but the company told Pocket-lint that this will not be the name adopted in the UK. The name is likely to reflect a whole family of QWERTY silder phones which LG has been developing and we'll all find out when the handset goes on sale in Q1 next year.

We were also told to expect many more LG Androids including full touchscreen models in 2010.