LG has announced a few more details of its first Android smartphone, the LG GW620, that launches with a focus on social networking.
The GW620 is a QWERTY slider with an HVGA 3-inch LCD. Features include a 5-megapixel AF camera and "high-res" video recorder, offering one-touch uploads as well as DivX and Xvid support and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The device offers LG's "SNS Manager", claims to integrate all the user's social networking needs in "one convenient platform" for managing of multiple accounts while receiving real-time updates.
Unique to the LG GW620, there's "Auto Face-Tagging" and "Face To Action" that lets users tag a friend's face in a photo. The phone also has instant messenger, threaded SMS and real-time push email functions.
The LG GW620 is the first of a number of Android devices LG plans to introduce to the public in the coming year, says the company.
The LG GW620 will be available worldwide starting in Europe from now on, apparently - we will keep you posted with more as we hear it.
LG reveals a little more about the Android-based GW620
LG has announced a few more details of its first Android smartphone, the LG GW620, that launches with a focus on social networking.
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, new stock available but will you be able to get one?
- Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display sensor confirmed; triple-lens camera suggested
- Apple WWDC 2018: All the announcements that matter
- Best OnePlus 6 deals and price for June 2018
- 2018 Apple iPhone and iPhone X Plus revealed in amazing renders
- This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures
- Asus ROG Phone initial review: The serious flagship smartphone for PUBG gamers and more
- What is Siri Shortcuts and how does it work?
- This is the BlackBerry Key2, amazing press images leak to show all
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?