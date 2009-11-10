  LG reveals a little more about the Android-based GW620

LG has announced a few more details of its first Android smartphone, the LG GW620, that launches with a focus on social networking.



The GW620 is a QWERTY slider with an HVGA 3-inch LCD. Features include a 5-megapixel AF camera and "high-res" video recorder, offering one-touch uploads as well as DivX and Xvid support and a 3.5mm audio jack.



The device offers LG's "SNS Manager", claims to integrate all the user's social networking needs in "one convenient platform" for managing of multiple accounts while receiving real-time updates.



Unique to the LG GW620, there's "Auto Face-Tagging" and "Face To Action" that lets users tag a friend's face in a photo. The phone also has instant messenger, threaded SMS and real-time push email functions.



The LG GW620 is the first of a number of Android devices LG plans to introduce to the public in the coming year, says the company.



The LG GW620 will be available worldwide starting in Europe from now on, apparently - we will keep you posted with more as we hear it.