LG Chocolate touch launches, forgets stylish heritage
LG announced a new "Chocolate" handset on Thursday on the Verizon network in the US forgetting its stylish heritage for a brief moment.
The rather gaudy looking handset will be offered for $79.99 and slip into the mid-tier range of handsets for those looking for a phone without a $30 data plan.
Tech specs include a touchscreen, random buttons, 1GB of internal memory, microSD card and 3.2-megapixel camera.
While Verizon has moved away from cluttering its handsets with software and applications, the Chocolate Touch doesn't benefit with the operator going for a more "traditional" approach.
That means V Cast Music and the company's navigator software as standard.
Of course, aimed at "the kids" means it's social network savvy with interchangeable backs. Luckily, we've been told, you can switch out that purple backplate.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments