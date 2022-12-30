Lenovo will have a big presence at CES 2023, according to a number of leaks that have hit Twitter.

Lenovo will have a big presence at CES 2023, according to a number of leaks that have hit Twitter.

The show starts on 5 January (with press conferences kicking off the day before) and there will be a swathe of new Lenovo laptops and tablets to see. But, for mobile phone fans, perhaps the most interesting of the expected devices will be the ThinkPhone, which is being made for the Chinese company by its sub-brand Motorola.

The handset has leaked before, with a rumour suggesting that the Android phone will run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor (not the newer SD 8 Gen 2) and feature 68W fast charging.

As we can see from the latest leaked images though (as provided by Evan Blass on his Twitter feed), while it is being made by Motorola, it borrows styling from Lenovo's other Think devices.

Little else is really known about it for now, save for the fact that it'll have a triple-camera system on the rear and a single-lens selfie cam at the top-centre of the display. However, we will be attending CES all next week so can bring you more from the show itself.

Until then, enjoy the pics and if we do see any more specs leak online in the coming days, we'll update you.