Lenovo shows off the fancy cooling tech in Legion Y70 phone

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo is preparing to release a new gaming phone, borrowing its Legion branding from the gaming laptop side of things - the Legion Y70.

It's announced that the phone will be unveiled properly on 18 August 2022 in China, and it's drip-feeding more information about it ahead of that presentation.

The latest bit of information is that the phone is going to feature a pretty powerful cooling system, something that's always extremely key when gaming phones get further into long gaming sessions.

It's going to have a 5,047 square-millimetre cooling chamber that's just half a millimetre deep, spreading heat around to dissipate but not taking up much space or thickening out the phone too much.

At a time when we're seeing phones with active cooling systems that include fans, it'll be interesting to see if this passive system can keep up (if it's the only one present).

The phone will also feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, putting it on the forefront in performance terms, but doesn't seem to be too heavily gamer-branded from what we've seen so far.

It's thin and fairly normal looking, without any shoulder buttons or RGB lighting to speak of, so could be attempting to bridge the game to a more mainstream audience.

We'll know more when it gets properly shown off on 18 August.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.