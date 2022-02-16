(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has apparently announced it will hold an event in February, to presumably launch its next-generation gaming phone as well as a tablet during the show.

The company reportedly confirmed the event via Chinese social network Weibo, where it said it plans to launch new products on 28 February 2022 at 7pm CST local time. At the event, Lenovo is expected to unveil the Lenovo Legion Y90 phone and the Legion Y700 tablet - both of which are intended for the Chinese market at launch. Of the two, the Legion Y90 is the most notable.

It's rumoured to have a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with oodles of stand-out screen specs, such as a 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

Other reported features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will come Frost Blade Cooling system, RGB lights and a Legion logo at the back, and a 5,600mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. In terms of cameras, it should have a dual-camera system (64- and 13-megapixel) and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Lastly, the phone is thought to have Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system.

If it releases globally after debuting in China later this month, Lenovo could give the phone an entirely different name - perhaps even the Legion Phone 3.

As for the Lenovo Y700, it's expected to feature an 8.8-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.