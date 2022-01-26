Specs leak for Lenovo's next gaming phone, the Legion Y90

(Pocket-lint) - Just recently, Lenovo began teasing its upcoming gaming phone, the Legion Y90, on Weibo.

While Lenovo's promo video revealed much about the design, and it does look great, we were left guessing as to the specifications of the device.

Now, thanks to a leak from notorious tipster Panda is Bald, we have a much better idea of what to expect.

Panda reckons we'll be seeing a large 6.92-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

At its core, we should see the 2022 flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

For memory, a whopping 18GB of RAM, paired with 4GB of additional virtual RAM giving us a monumental total of 22GB. It'll certainly be ready to chomp through your Chrome tabs.

The Y90 is expected to come with dual-channel storage, combining 512GB and 128GB sticks for a total of 640GB storage. A bit strange, but we're sure there's a good reason.

The cameras are found in the middle of the handset and are expected to be a 64MP main sensor alongside a 16MP sensor.

Gone is the pop-up selfie camera like we saw on the Legion Phone Duel, it's replaced with a traditional in-bezel camera, this is expected to be a 44MP Samsung GH1 sensor.

To keep you gaming all day, the Y90 will have a 5,600 mAh battery pack with support for 68W fast charging.

There will also be dual x-axis motors for haptic feedback, Frost Blade 3.0 dual cooling fans and six dedicated gaming buttons.

There's no clue as to the pricing or launch date as of yet, but it's shaping up to be a bit of a beast and we're looking forward to learning more.

Writing by Luke Baker.