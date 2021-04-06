Legion Phone 2 event: How to watch the launch online

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo is preparing to launch its next gaming phone, the Legion Phone Duel 2, likely to be called Legion Phone Pro 2 in some regions.

The new phone is expected to shake up the design, bringing plenty of gaming power at affordable prices.

Lenovo has confirmed that the unveiling of the new phone will take place on 8 April 2021 at 12:30 BST. Here are the international times for your reference:

San Francisco - 04:30 PDT

New York - 07:30 EDT

London - 12:30 BST

Central Europe - 13:30 CEST

New Delhi - 17:00 IST

Tokyo - 20:30 JST

Sydney - 21:30 AEST

Lenovo has confirmed that the event will be livestreamed on YouTube. You can watch it on the embedded video above.

Thanks to a number of leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect from the Legion Phone 2. The event video confirms the Legion Phone Duel 2 naming, although there may be different versions and different names - we suspect there will be a Legion Phone 2 and a Legion Phone Pro 2, although previously different names and versions appeared in different regions.

The UK previously got the Legion Phone 2 Duel and we'd expect the same again. In the US, it will likely have the Legion Phone Pro 2 naming. There could be an entry-level Legion Phone 2, but that might be limited to China only.

Thanks to a benchmarking leak, we've seen Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 16GB of RAM powering this device, while real-world images show off a small cooling fan on the rear of the phone, as well as the design, which creates a central section on the rear for the Legion logo, the fan and the cameras.

From the front of the phone we're still expecting a 6.65-inch 144Hz display with stereo speakers and a pop-up camera on the side of the phone.

It's been suggested that 130W charging will be included to power that duel-cell battery.

Writing by Chris Hall.