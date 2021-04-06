Legion Phone 2 appears in real world photos showing off rear cooling fan

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has already confirmed that the launch of the Legion Phone 2 is rapidly approaching - likely to be the Legion Phone Pro 2 in some regions and Legion Phone Duel 2 in others - but thanks to leaked hands-on images, we've now got a good look at the phone.

As a gaming phone, it's no surprise to find an exuberant design, building on what we saw previously. There's a section in the centre of the rear of the phone where Lenovo is putting its RGB Legion logo, but there's also a small fan here too.

One of the trends in gaming phones is to have the core hardware in the centre of the phone, splitting the battery into two cells either side.

The idea is to be able to cool the SoC better, with the option of accessories like clip on fans. Here, however, it looks like Lenovo is going for a direct cooling option.

Again we can see the centralised cameras in this raised platform, while the front of the phone shows that Lenovo is again going for a pop-up selfie camera on the side of the phone.

From the front it looks a lot like the previous model, the Legion Phone Duel, with a forehead and chin designed to give you somewhere to grip the phone when gaming in landscape, as well as supporting the stereo speakers.

The Legion Phone 2 is expected to launch on 8 April in China, there's been talk of 130W charging, with power coming from the Snapdragon 888 with 16GB of RAM.

It's expected that there will be a 6.65-inch 144Hz AMOLED display on the front. We're expecting a number of different versions of the phone to support a number of different price points.

Writing by Chris Hall.