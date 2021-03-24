Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro will launch on 8 April

(Pocket-lint) - There's been a flurry of gaming phone launches recently, with ROG Phone 5 and Black Shark 4 both going official, but now Lenovo is going to add an update of its own.

There's been previous mentions of the next-gen Legion gaming phone so we knew it was coming, but thanks to a tease on Weibo, we now have a date for a launch in China: 8 April.

We'd expect Lenovo to launch in China first, before making any official announcements about availability in other areas.

We've previously seen benchmarking results for the Lenovo phone, suggesting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 16GB of RAM - as well as 130W charging so it will be fully charged in a flash.

We'd expect a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and much the same approach as the previous model, which we found to be a great device for gaming in our review, although there's space to improve in some other areas, like the camera and the general UI.

The market for gaming-specific smartphones appears to be expanding. While many companies like OnePlus and Samsung will make great claims about gaming performance in their devices, the additional functionality that these gaming phones bring to users do have some value.

On top of that, they often cost less, which might come as something of a surprise considering that most of the core hardware matches those leading big name flagships.

Of course there's something to be said for designing a phone for gamers. The location of the speakers, the software support to ensure that gaming is prioritised, as well as things like side-mounted USB C connections all boost the experience for those spending a lot of time play mobile games every day.

