(Pocket-lint) - The original Lenovo Legion gaming phone - called the Legion Duel in the European market - looks to be getting a sequel rather soon after the original's launch.

And the so-called Legion Phone Pro 2 could support up to 130W super-fast charging. Which is pretty insane. The original model supported 90W fast-charging because, unlike any other phone then or now, it has dual USB-C charging ports.

That's why the follow-up device's 65W fast-charging could be doubled to 130W as a result - it's all about dual batteries and dual cables. This kind of speed would most likely charge the phone from zero to full in around 20 minutes.

That said, there's also rumour floating about that 200W charging might be possible. If that was realised then the charging time would be in the region of 12 minutes, as an approximation.

Elsewhere the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is said to come with a dual-turbo cooling system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 16GB RAM, and is likely to follow in the footsteps of the original with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display - but perhaps with an even faster refresh rate this time around? - and side-mounted front-facing camera.

The gaming phone is certainly going to be tailored for the Chinese market, as per the original, so expect to see it revealed there in the first instance. But we do hope it's quickly seeded around the world as, for our money, Lenovo looks to be making the most interesting gaming phone of the lot - even a step beyond Black Shark or Asus ROG.

Writing by Mike Lowe.