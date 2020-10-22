(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced that its powerful gaming phone, the Legion Phone Duel, will be launching in Europe (including the UK) shortly. The phone will be available in two colours and two memory/storage variants.

The device will be available in both previously-announced colours (Vengeance Red and Blazing Blue) and will come with either 12GB RAM and 256GB storage or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It's not just any RAM and storage either, it's LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage, making it the fastest memory hardware currently on the market for smartphones.

Those two storage variants will cost £799 (or €899) and £899 (or €999) respectively when it launches in Europe shortly.

Many of the details of the phone are already known and unveiled in July 2020, and the specs are - quite frankly - mouth-watering.

Inside, there's the Snapdragon 865+ processor, but it's equipped with some very efficient cooling to ensure that it can meet its maximum performance for longer periods of time, keeping your most demanding mobile games running smooth.

This is mounted onto the internal PCB, which is placed centrally inside the phone so that when you hold it in landscape mode, your hands don't get hot.

Everything about this phone, inside and out, is designed to be used predominantly in this mode. The battery, for instance, is actually two batteries; one 2500mAh battery on either side of the PCB in the middle.

The pop-up selfie camera is built into the side of the phone, and there's a USB-C port on the side too, enabling users to charge and play with their phone comfortably.

Even the software interface has been optimised for landscape use in virtually all areas of the user interface. Plus there's the customisable RGB lighting on the back and pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons up the right side.

There is - of course - plenty more to this phone which you can read in our dedicated feature. You'll be able to buy the phone in the UK and Ireland from 25 October.

Writing by Cam Bunton.