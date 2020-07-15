The wannabe gaming phone king might also turn out to be the priciest too. Chinese retailer Jingdong has put up a pre-order for the Lenovo Legion gaming phone - and it certainly doesn't come cheap. But just how much can you expect to pay?

First a quick recap: back in February the Legion gaming phone was confirmed by Qualcomm, promoting its Snapdragon platform (which, following an early July announcement, we now know to be the 865 Plus). Leaks in March and May also revealed fast-charging and a side-mounted pop-up camera.

Jingdong isn't showing off the Legion phone in full by any means though. The pre-order shows a red curtain, hiding away the product, but when clicked it reveals a teaser video promoting some of its high-end features.

The video goes on to confirm a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 90W fast-charging feature, and the 22 July launch date.

No surprise, then, that the asking price is no small number. The Legion phone is listed at ￥9999, which equates to £1135, €1250, or $1250.

Not that, we suspect, any region outside of China will see the gaming phone released - Lenovo doesn't deliver its phones internationally (instead it uses its Motorola acquisition for that purpose).