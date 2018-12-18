A new phone from Lenovo has been announced. And it's hardware-packed.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was unveiled on Tuesday during an event in Shanghai. The announcement came as a surprise, but it does fit the bill of an expected high-end version of the Z5 Pro, which was unveiled last month and featured mid-tier specs. Like the Z5 Pro, the GT model is an all-screen slider phone. The big difference is it’ll be the first device to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor, which debuted only last month.

The Snapdragon 855 offers 45 per cent performance improvement, while also giving the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT the potential for 5G capabilities and improved camera functions. In conjunction with the latest processor, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is going to have 12GB of RAM, which is truly insane. For comparison, the iPhone XS has 4GB of RAM. The phone will also have 512GB of storage and 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel dual cameras.

It will have a headphone jack, as well. It also features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with no notches, as the slider design houses the front-facing camera and earpiece for phone calls. This can be a deterrent for some customers, as the slider has to be opened in order to make calls.

Unfortunately, we probably won’t be seeing this phone in the US, as Lenovo rarely ever offers its smartphone’s there.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will launch in China on 24 January, with preordering beginning on 15 January. The top-end 512GB storage and 12GB RAM model will start out at 4,398 yuan, or around $650. There is also a lower-end model that features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. It costs 2,698 yuan, or about $400.