Lenovo Z5 'all-screen' smartphone isn't 'all-screen' after all. Yep, there's a notch.

Lenovo has been teasing the Z5 smartphone for a few weeks now and claimed it to have a 95 per cent screen to body ratio. The company even released a promotional image to go with the launch invite, which clearly showed no notch at the top.

The Z5 has now launched in Beijing and it seems Lenovo hasn't stuck to its promise at all, as it has arrived complete with a notch at the top of the display to house the front-facing camera and there's a noticeable chin at the bottom. Nevertheless, Lenovo claims the notch and bezels are slimmer than those on both the Apple iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8.

It sports a 6.2-inch 19:9 1080p display and a screen to body ratio of 90 per cent, which is still pretty impressive. Under the hood, the Lenovo Z5 has an unspecified Qualcomm eight-core processor, a dual-lens camera comprising two 16-megapixel sensor, 6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options. You also get a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

We can perhaps forgive Lenovo a little for not following through on its notch-less design when we look at the price, as it's very affordable indeed. The Z5 costs 1,299 Yuan in China, which converts to roughly $200 for the 6GB/64GB model, or 1,799 Yuan (approximately $280) for the 6GB/128GB version. It will be available to buy in China from 12 June, but there's currently no word on a global rollout.