  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo phone news

Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June

|
Lenovo Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  • It's happening!

Lenovo has made what some have described as an all-display phone, and it will arrive next month.

Edge-to-edge displays, nearly bezel-less phones, all-display phones, etc, whatever you call them, they're popular at the moment, and now Lenovo is getting ready to introduce its own take, in the form of the Z5 smartphone. According to Lenovo's Weibo page, the company will debut its next flagship in Beijing on 5 June (2pm local time). But what's most interesting about this device is that it is notch-less.

LenovoLenovo image 2

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng recently said the Z5 has a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with nothing getting in the way (not even a larger bottom part of the bezel - usually called the "chin"). We're not sure if this means it has no selfie camera, or if it's a pop-up camera like what the Vivo Apex features. But we'll know for sure next week. The company just posted several event teasers to social media.

LenovoLenovo image 3

Eventually, we suspect, our phones will just be screens that we hold, with only software being the main identifier. No notch. No chin. Just a screen.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  3. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  4. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  5. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  2. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of Qualcomm
  5. LG to supply Pixel 3 XL OLED display, hopefully without colour issues
Comments