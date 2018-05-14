Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin
- Coming this June
- Possibly for China only
Ever since Apple released its iPhone X there have been multiple manufacturers jumping on the notch bandwagon.
It seems the best solution for phones to have as much screen real estate on the front, while also offering a front-facing camera, facial recognition sensor, or both.
Lenovo, however, is about to do things different. It will reportedly unveil the Lenovo Z5 this summer, as shown in a couple of leaked images posted by @VenyaGeskin1. It is a phone that looks similar to the iPhone X but doesn't actually sport a notch at all.
In fact, it is claimed that the Z5 will have a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio with nothing getting in the way, not even a larger bottom part of the bezel - usually called the "chin".
What that means when it comes to a front facing camera, we're nor sure. Maybe it will have a pop-up selfie camera much like a Vivo prototype that did the rounds earlier this year.
The Vivo Apex concept phone has a tiny camera unit and lens that extends out the top of the device when you want to take a front-facing photo. Maybe the Lenovo Z5 will be the same.
Either way, it is looking positive and a sign of things to come in handsets. Eventually they will be just screens we hold, with only software being the main identifier. And no notches. None at all.
- BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Latest OnePlus 6 leak shows off phone, pricing, and shipping date
- Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin
- Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch and what to expect
- BlackBerry Key2 launch: When is it, will it be streamed live online and what should you expect?
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new Honor flagship
Comments