  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo phone news

Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin

|
@VenyaGeskin1 Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin
  • Coming this June
  • Possibly for China only

Ever since Apple released its iPhone X there have been multiple manufacturers jumping on the notch bandwagon.

It seems the best solution for phones to have as much screen real estate on the front, while also offering a front-facing camera, facial recognition sensor, or both.

Lenovo, however, is about to do things different. It will reportedly unveil the Lenovo Z5 this summer, as shown in a couple of leaked images posted by @VenyaGeskin1. It is a phone that looks similar to the iPhone X but doesn't actually sport a notch at all.

In fact, it is claimed that the Z5 will have a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio with nothing getting in the way, not even a larger bottom part of the bezel - usually called the "chin".

@VenyaGeskin1Lenovo Z5 Is 95 Per Cent Screen No Notch No Chin image 2

What that means when it comes to a front facing camera, we're nor sure. Maybe it will have a pop-up selfie camera much like a Vivo prototype that did the rounds earlier this year.

The Vivo Apex concept phone has a tiny camera unit and lens that extends out the top of the device when you want to take a front-facing photo. Maybe the Lenovo Z5 will be the same.

Either way, it is looking positive and a sign of things to come in handsets. Eventually they will be just screens we hold, with only software being the main identifier. And no notches. None at all.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
  3. Latest OnePlus 6 leak shows off phone, pricing, and shipping date
  4. Lenovo Z5 is 95 per cent screen, no notch, no chin
  5. Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch and what to expect
  4. BlackBerry Key2 launch: When is it, will it be streamed live online and what should you expect?
  5. Honor 10 specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new Honor flagship

Comments