Lenovo Phab2 Pro: Project Tango's first phone will launch in November

Google's not done releasing new phones in 2016.

One day after the company introduced two Pixel-branded flagship smartphones, each with very non-Nexus price tags, it has confirmed that the first Google Project Tango phone will go on sale in November.

According to CNET, which spoke to Clay Bavor, head of VR at Google, the 6.4-inch Lenovo Phab2 Pro, which comes loaded with Tango's depth-sensing 3D camera system in order to scan the world around you and deliver an augmented reality experience (whether that's play games, navigate indoors, or see how furniture fits in your home) is finally ready.

The phone was originally suppose to launch in the summer but had been delayed to autumn. The Phab2 Pro should cost around $499 unlocked in the US (about £345 in the UK). Keep in mind this device won't work with Google's Daydream View, as only the new Google Pixel phones are compatible with the VR headset.

When Lenovo unveiled the phone last summer, it said PhabPro 2 would be sold globally, though in the US, it will be exclusively sold in the colours champagne gold and gunmetal grey at select Lowe’s stores and online toward the end of the year. The phone will arrive running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

It also has a 4,050mAh battery and Dolby Atmos audio capabilities.