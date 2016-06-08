Phab2 Pro: First Lenovo Project Tango smartphone leaks to Google AR fan joy

Project Tango is Google's attempt to make augmented reality something that works well on phones and tablets. This means dedicated hardware built by manufacturers to support the platform. This hardware has already been officially announced by Lenovo as coming soon in the form of its first Project Tango phone. Now that handset has leaked.

Ahead of Lenovo's expected Motorola Moto X / Z (2016) and Project Tango launch on 9 June at its Tech World event, an AR focused handset has leaked from China. Two photos of the handset and some specs have appeared from various sources.

Serial leakster Evan Blass has tweeted than the handset will be more of a phablet with a hefty 6.4-inch QHD display, dubbed the Lenovo Phab2 Pro.

Another major source of leaks, Steve Hemmerstoffer, tweeted images from both Weibo and a Chinese news site that have apparently shown off this new handset. The site mentions the focus of the handset will be on augmented reality games, virtual interior decoration, interior navigation and more.

Little else has been revealed but from the photos we can see a Tango specific logo on the handset. We can also glimpse the dual camera technology which will likely be needed to offer virtual objects, on screen, overlaid on the real world captured through the lenses.

These are exciting times for augmented reality but it feels like an AR smartphone offers very specific features for certain people. When this translates to head worn kit that may change, suggesting Google is building up to that, hopefully with Magic Leap technology in mind.

Check back on Thursday 9 June to hear more from the Lenovo Tech World 2016 event.

