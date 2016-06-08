Lenovo Tech World 2016: All the announcements that matter

Lenovo took to the stage in San Francisco to host Lenovo Tech World 2016, announcing a range of products, including plenty of innovation in the mobile space.

Lenovo Tech World is an innovation showcase from the company, giving it the chance to show the world a different face from the business PC market that the Chinese company was known for post-IBM. It's not just about ThinkPad and Tech World 2016 set its sights on more exciting consumer announcements, albeit, interspersed with some infrastructure and cloud messages too.

If you missed the show and need to catch-up, or just want to headlines, here's all the important stuff that happened.

If you missed the entire show, then click on the video above and you can watch the action as it happened. Or, just keep reading and we'll break it down for you.

We knew this was coming, because Lenovo had been building hype around this new handset. The Lenovo Phab2 is the first smartphone designed to work with Google's Tango technology. Originally called Project Tango, this tech is designed to enable devices to interact with the 3D environment around them. The Lenovo Phab2 Pro is equipped with cameras and sensors so that it can map the 3D space you're in, as well as know where it is within that space.

The idea is to let you use augmented reality in new ways. For example, you can view the room with added characters, you can use the phone to virtually measure things in the room, like the height of the ceiling, or you can place objects in a room, like a sofa. Some of this stuff isn't new, but Tango on the Phab2 gives this smartphone skills that no other phone has, like the ability to accurately map your environment, so you could have live navigation overlays for example.

The Phab2 Pro is the daddy of these new Tango handsets, but Lenovo actually announce a whole family: the Phab2 and Phab2 Plus have lesser specs than the Pro, hitting lower price points, to make Tango accessible to a wide range of people.

Aside from the novelty of the Phab2, Lenovo-owned Motorola also stepped up to bring us a healthy dose of innovation too. The Moto Z family replaces the Moto X, but this isn't just about a new flagship smartphone, it's about the Moto Mod accessories, aiming to add interest and expand the feature set of your smartphone in a simple way.

The Moto Z is 5.2mm thin, sits in a metal body with 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB of RAM. There's a 13MP camera on the rear offering OIS and laser autofocus. It's every inch the flagship smartphone, only bettered by the Moto Z Force which adds a ShatterShield display 21MP camera and is thicker, housing a 3500mAh battery for longer life.

Both, however, are compatible with Moto Mods, a range of snap on accessories, running from simple covers to change the colour or design, through to a projector, JBL speaker or battery. It's a novel ideal and a mite more practical than the LG G5's solution, as the Mod Mods attach using magnets. Sadly, launch won't be until later in 2016.

No, Motorola isn't re-releasing its Razr flip phone. Although the company posted a short teaser video featuring the device, a company spokesman told The Telegraph that the hinge-based mobile phone, which sold more than 130 million units globally after launching in 2004, is not coming back. Instead, the teaser was described as a "throwback video" designed to generate excitement.

"We love how the throwback video has been embraced and the excitement it has generated," the company said of the video, which shows a student from the early-2000s using the phone. "The Razr was one of the most iconic phones ever designed and redefined how stylish a mobile phone can be. While Moto is not re-releasing the RAZR, we will transform mobile again on June 9."

During the presentation, Moto referenced the RAZR, saying it changed mobile phones, intimating that the Moto Z was about to do the same thing with Moto Mods. We'll have to see about that. Moto is probably hoping it will be able to sell 130 million Moto Z handsets, as it did with the V3 RAZR.