Lenovo K5 comes to the UK with octa-core processor for less than £130

Alongside the launch of two new handsets in the Moto G4 and G4 Plus, Motorola-owner Lenovo has confirmed that it is bringing another budget smartphone to the UK.

The Lenovo K5 will retail for just £129 yet is HD and comes with a Qualcomm octa-core processor running the show, so belies its bargain bucket pricing in the specs stakes.

Its HD screen is 5-inches and there's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear. There's also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and the like.

It has 16GB of built-in storage, with a microSD card slot that allows for expansion by up to 32GB more (quoted as up to 48GB of available storage by Lenovo). There's also Dolby Atmos-enabled tech driving the dual stereo speakers.

The phone will be available from a number of UK retailers, including Carphone Warehouse, Amazon and Tesco. It will be stocked from June.

Considering that the also announced fourth generation Moto G will retail for £169 and the Moto G Plus will be £199, the company really has something for all budgets at that end of the market.

Those devices will also be available from the same retailers in June. Argos will be carrying the Moto handsets too.

