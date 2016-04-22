Lenovo's Zuk Z2 Pro is an Android phone that syncs with Apple's iCloud

Lenovo-owned Zuk has unveiled a follow-up to the Z1: the Z2 Pro phone.

It has a 5.2-inch 1080p Super Amoled display, runs the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 820 processor, includes a whopping 6GB of RAM, and offers 128GB of storage. It also has a 13-megapixel rear snapper with optical image stabilised, as well as a 3100mAh battery, and it plugs in using USB-C with USB 3.1 support. In other words... this is most definitely a flagship device.

It's also a fun device, as it features a built-in heartbeat sensor, UV sensor, fingerprint reader, and altimeter. But that's not the coolest part. Zuk has claimed that the phone syncs with Apple's iCloud, making it easier for iPhone users to jump ship and try Android. It'll be interesting to see how Apple responds to this syncing capability however, and whether it'll kibosh it.

Zuk has managed to keep the price down too, as it will put the phone up for pre-order on 22 April in China for 2,699 yuan ($416/£290). There's also a trimmed down version that'll be available in May. It comes with 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of internal storage.

Oh, and the phone runs Zuk's Android-based ZUI 2.0 We wish the phone had NFC too, because then it would be almost perf.