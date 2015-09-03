Lenovo Phab and Phab Plus take term Phablet to the extreme, like 6.8-inches extreme

Lenovo thinks phablets are still a thing, apparently.

We've long ditched the term now that most smartphones come with huge displays, but Lenovo is keeping it alive and well, by introducing two new phones called the Phab and Phab Plus. And yes, they're big.

The lower-end Lenovo Phab has a 7-inch IPS display (1280x720 resolution), 64-bit quad-core chip, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and support for MicroSD up to 64GB. It runs Android 5.0 Lollipop, with Lenovo’s interface sprinkled on top.

It also has a 4250mAh battery, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, dual Micro SIM, support for Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G LTE, and Dolby Atmos sound. All that hardware is packed into a 250g-frame that's just 8.9mm-thick.

Meanwhile, the higher-end Phab Plus brings a smaller 6.8-inch display (1920x1080 resolution), 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 615, 2GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and support for MicroSD up to 64GB. It also runs Lollipop.

Other features include the same camera setup found in the Phab, a smaller 3500mAh battery, support for Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G LTE, dual SIM, and Dolby Atmos sound. And it's only 7.6-mm thick with a 222g-weight.

If any of that interests you, the Lenovo Phab Plus will be available in gunmetal or platinum whenever it goes on sale for $299, while the Lenovo Phab will be available in black, red, white, or blue. It'll cost just $179.

No word yet on release date or global pricing/availability.