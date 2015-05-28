  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Lenovo phone news

Lenovo just announced a phone with built-in projection keyboard. No, really

Say hello to the world's first laser projection smartphone, the Lenovo Smart Cast.

Projection keyboards have always been accessories. Not so with the Smart Cast, which incorporates a built-in Pico projector along with a gesture-based control system.

Transform any surface into a smart display thanks to a built-in kick-stand and variable bracket projector. But it doesn't stop there, as the gesture-based controls mean you can type or - as we were shown on stage at Lenovo Tech World - play a virtual keyboard in real-time. There appears to be little to little to no latency too, which can be a problem in some accessory systems such as this.

When the rumour mill suggested the iPhone 6 would come with a projection keyboard (which, incidentally, never happened) the internet lit up. But Lenovo has actually gone and done it; Smart Cast is a real product.

However, there are scarce details at present. Beyond the bonkers choice of name and a description of "cat-like features" presented in one slide that's as much as we've got to go on for now. More details to follow as and when (and if) we have them.

