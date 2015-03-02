Lenovo embraces Dolby Atmos in mobile devices and more: Vibe Shot, A7000 smartphone, pocket projector

Lenovo wants to make its presence known at MWC 2015, or at least that's what it looks like after the company unveiled three new devices, including a cameraphone, world's first phone with Dolby Atmos, and, yes, a pocket projector.

Vibe Shot

The Vibe Shot is Lenovo's new 2-in-1 camera smartphone, otherwise known as a cameraphone. The company is describing it as a crossover device because it features a 16-megapixel rear camera with a six-piece modular lens, full-frame 16:9 low-light sensor, and a tricolor flash. It's also offers both Smart preset settings and advanced Pro settings.

It's a crossover device not just because it packs impressive camera specs, but rather because it also has phone-like features, such as a 5-inch FHD display, Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 32 GB of storage with microSD support up to 128 GB, and connectivity via Wi-Fi. It even has dual SIM capabilities.

But that's not all: the Vibe Shot packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and all of these features are squeezed into an aluminum frame available in red, white, or grey colour options. The Vibe Shot will launch globally in June for $349.

A7000

Lenovo has labelled its second smartphone on display at MWC 2015 as the "world's first smartphone with Dolby Atmos. Apart from what will be undoubtedly considered impressive surround sound technology, the phone features a 5.5-inch HD display with ultra-wide viewing angles, Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system, and a True8Core processor.

Lenovo said it also added 4G LTE and a dual SIM card slot to the 7.9mm-thin phone, which will launch globally in March, with pricing starting of $169. It'll be available in Onyx Black or Pearl White colour options.

Pocket Projector

And finally, Lenovo has taken the wraps off an interesting device that'll allow Android devices to project anywhere. Called Lenovo Pocket Projector, it basically snaps onto a compatible Android device and projects content up to 110 inches on any wall or surface in low-light conditions. It notably features a 50-lumen high contrast optical engine.

Although ti automatically corrects for distortion, you can rotate the projector up to 90 degrees for the best views or sound. That's right...it also includes dual speakers. To project content from a smartphone, you can do so wirelessly via DLNA or Miracast, and the Lenovo said the battery life will last more than two hours on a single charge.

The projector supports most common file formats and offers up to 32 GB of microSD storage. If this sort of thing interests you, Lenovo said you can pick it up worldwide starting in March. Pricing begins at $199.