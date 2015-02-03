Clear photos of Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro with Snapdragon 810 and 4GB of RAM leak

The Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro smartphone appears to have leaked in photos showing off the metallic edged device ahead of Mobile World Congress 2015.

The Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro is rumoured to make an appearance at MWC 2015 which starts 2 March. Now GizmodoChina has managed to attain leaked images that appear to show a finished handset from Lenovo.

From the photos it's clear the device is sticking to the Vibe form factor with a harsh edge and metallic bumper, much like the iPhone 5S. The speakers sit at the bottom with drilled holes while the power button appears to be on the side.

The Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro was released last year bringing with it 64-bit octa-core MediaTek processors, so there's plenty to live up to. The Z3 Pro will allegedly come sporting a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It should also feature a 5.5-inch QHD display and an improved 16-megapixel rear camera. There should also be a 3,400mAh battery and Android 5.0 Lollipop preinstalled.

The Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro has only be around for about six months so it seems early for a successor. But with Lenovo making inroads into the smartphone market it makes sense to push out as much as possible.

Check back for our full coverage on the ground at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona from 2 March.

