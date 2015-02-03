  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo phone news

Clear photos of Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro with Snapdragon 810 and 4GB of RAM leak

|
Gizmodo China Clear photos of Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro with Snapdragon 810 and 4GB of RAM leak
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

The Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro smartphone appears to have leaked in photos showing off the metallic edged device ahead of Mobile World Congress 2015.

The Lenovo Vibe Z3 Pro is rumoured to make an appearance at MWC 2015 which starts 2 March. Now GizmodoChina has managed to attain leaked images that appear to show a finished handset from Lenovo.

From the photos it's clear the device is sticking to the Vibe form factor with a harsh edge and metallic bumper, much like the iPhone 5S. The speakers sit at the bottom with drilled holes while the power button appears to be on the side.

The Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro was released last year bringing with it 64-bit octa-core MediaTek processors, so there's plenty to live up to. The Z3 Pro will allegedly come sporting a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It should also feature a 5.5-inch QHD display and an improved 16-megapixel rear camera. There should also be a 3,400mAh battery and Android 5.0 Lollipop preinstalled.

The Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro has only be around for about six months so it seems early for a successor. But with Lenovo making inroads into the smartphone market it makes sense to push out as much as possible.

Check back for our full coverage on the ground at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona from 2 March.

READ: Lenovo Vibe Z2: A premium-looking, powerful phablet (hands-on)

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10+ vs S10 E vs S10 X: Rumoured range compared
Comments