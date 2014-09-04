  Lenovo announces Vibe X2 and Vibe Z2 with 64-bit and 8-core chips

Lenovo has taken the wraps of its latest smartphones in the Vibe range at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin. The Lenovo Vibe X2 and Vibe Z2 are bringing next-generation chips to the relatively young smartphone range.

The Lenovo Vibe X2 features an 8-core MediaTek MT6595 processor that's 4G LTE capable. This should mean high-speed performance without compromising on battery life. It also has a Vibe Xtension option which provides a further 75 per cent more battery by adding a 5.1mm fourth layer to the phone.

The handset also features a 5-inch Full HD display, 32GB storage and that tri-layered design meaning multiple colour options. There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel front facing selfie camera that uses a wide angle lens. This can be set to take a photo using gestures like the blink of an eye or a smile.

The Lenovo Vibe Z2 features a quad-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon processor running at 1.2GHz. This should make the phone ready for future Android systems that can take advantage of the extra layers of power. The Z2 also has 4G LTE connectivity, a 3,000mAh battery, 32GB storage, dual SIM support and a 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 resolution display.

The Vibe Z2 features a 13-megapixel rear camera that uses Sony's BSI sensor for excellent night shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with anti-distortion lens for clear, up close shots.

The Lenovo Vibe X2 will be $400 while the Vibe Z2 will be $430 when they're released in October.

