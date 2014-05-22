  Lenovo Windows Phone handset and wearable may arrive this year

Lenovo could announce its first Windows Phone later in the year. It could also be unveiling a wearable smartwatch device at the end of 2014.

Mobile Geek has been told by Lenovo's executive VP Liu Jun that the company wants to unveil its first Windows Phone mobile this year. Earlier rumours pointed to a summer 2014 Lenovo Windows Phone release so we're expecting to see it quite soon.

Lenovo was announced as a hardware partner of Windows Phone back in February. WPCentral is claiming that a mid to low end handset with 4.5-5-inch screen is likely.

Mobile Geek also claims Lenovo will be releasing a smartwatch that uses Android Wear. This should arrive late in 2014 or in early 2015. But details were scarce on this so we're taking it with a pinch of salt. Although since Lenovo now owns Mototrola, who announced the Moto 360 smartwatch, it's likely a competitive device won't arrive for some time.

