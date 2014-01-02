  Lenovo Vibe Z, its first LTE smartphone, is officially announced with impressive specs

Lenovo is starting to compete on a larger scale when it comes to smartphone production, with three new models announced for Russia last month. And now Lenovo's first LTE smartphone, the Vibe Z, has been exposed.

The Lenovo Vibe Z is future-proof when it comes to connectivity with 4G LTE, the latest 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. It's also compact with a 7.9mm thin titanium shell weighing 147 grams. And in spite of its 5.5-inch size it should be comfortable to hold thanks to the laser-etched, fabric-feel back.

The screen is a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS which, at 5.5-inches, offers 401ppi. Other top-end specs include the quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor running at 2.2GHz with 2GB of RAM. Storage is less impressive at 16GB with no mention of microSD expansion. It launches with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

The Vibe Z comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sporting a large f/1.8 aperture lens and a 5-megapixel front camera with 84 degree viewing angle.

The Lenovo Vibe Z will cost $549 (£333) and go on sale in February in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the Philippines. No UK release date or pricing has been announced.