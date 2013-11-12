  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo phone news

Lenovo Vibe Z with Snapdragon 800 and dual-SIM unveiled

|
  Lenovo Vibe Z with Snapdragon 800 and dual-SIM unveiled
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Lenovo has announced the Vibe Z, a new smartphone with the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core CPU. This handset doesn’t stop there, cramming in more specs than you can shake a SIM card at, or two in this case.

The 5.5-inch, 1080p display is backed by a 13-megapixel f/1.8 dual-LED flash camera and a 5-megapixel front facing snapper. The main camera is powered by the Sony IMX135 and can shoot up to 10 stills per half second and uses a low-light algorithm for bigger pictures with noise reduction. We're looking forward to putting these claims to the test when Europe gets its version of the Android handset.

READ: Lenovo Vibe X pictures and hands-on

The Vibe Z also manages to hold two SIM cards and has a battery life of 278 hours on standby, apparently. It will come with an LTE option and also has a flip cover with screen cut-out like Samsung’s S View Cover. This lets you check things like time, date and notifications received at a glance without powering up the entire screen - in Samsung's case anyway. Case, get it? Case. Yeah.

Lenovo’s Chinese website says pre-ordering will begin soon. Pricing and availability for the rest of the world hasn’t yet been announced.

PopularIn Phones
Apple's 2018 iPhone event is today: How to watch and what to expect
Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR specs, release date, news and features
Apple accidentally reveals iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max names
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: Will we get a new iPhone SE?
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments