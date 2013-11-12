  Lenovo Vibe Z with Snapdragon 800 and dual-SIM unveiled

Lenovo has announced the Vibe Z, a new smartphone with the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core CPU. This handset doesn’t stop there, cramming in more specs than you can shake a SIM card at, or two in this case.

The 5.5-inch, 1080p display is backed by a 13-megapixel f/1.8 dual-LED flash camera and a 5-megapixel front facing snapper. The main camera is powered by the Sony IMX135 and can shoot up to 10 stills per half second and uses a low-light algorithm for bigger pictures with noise reduction. We're looking forward to putting these claims to the test when Europe gets its version of the Android handset.

READ: Lenovo Vibe X pictures and hands-on

The Vibe Z also manages to hold two SIM cards and has a battery life of 278 hours on standby, apparently. It will come with an LTE option and also has a flip cover with screen cut-out like Samsung’s S View Cover. This lets you check things like time, date and notifications received at a glance without powering up the entire screen - in Samsung's case anyway. Case, get it? Case. Yeah.

Lenovo’s Chinese website says pre-ordering will begin soon. Pricing and availability for the rest of the world hasn’t yet been announced.