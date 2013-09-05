  Lenovo Vibe X boasts a 5-megapixel front camera to go with its 5-inch display

The Lenovo Vibe X has been announced by the Chinese company at IFA 2013 in Berlin. The new smartphone comes with an impressive array of specs, as the company looks to make inroads in the Android market.

The Lenovo Vibe X boasts a skinny frame at only 6.9mm thick and the low weight at 121g is surprising, given that it has a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 display on the front. It's an IPS panel, so should guarantee great viewing angles, and Lenovo is using the term 20/20 Display in the same way that Apple uses Retina display, to point out that it has a high pixel density. It's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

And looking to claim a "world's highest" the Lenovo Vibe X offers a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens, along with a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

Sitting under the skin is a quad-core MTK processor clocked at 1.5GHz with 2GB of RAM. There will be 16GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo Vibe X will launch on Android 4.2, but there will be some customisation, with Lenovo detailing that you'll be able to do some fun things with your photos, like create puzzles from them.

"Lenovo continues to bring head-turning innovations to the PC Plus marketplace with the Lenovo Vibe X smartphone's uncompromising hardware design, its rich display and memory-making camera technologies," said Wayne Chen, vice-president and general manager, mobile business unit, Lenovo.

The Lenovo Vibe X will be available in China from October, coming to other territories in December.