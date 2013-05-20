Lenovo K900 Intel smartphone launches in China, other markets in 'summer'

The Lenovo K900 has officially launched in China, with the promise that it will be coming to additional international markets in the summer.

The Lenovo K900 has had something of a slow launch, with a reveal at CES 2013 followed by some real hands-on time at Mobile World Congress 2013, where the timeline for launch was still sort of uncertain.

One of the distinctive features of the Lenovo K900 is that it has Intel inside, making it something of a rare breed. The Intel Atom Z2580 is a dual core processor clocked at 2GHz and our experience of previous Intel devices is that they're certainly powerful.

The full HD display measures 5.5-inches, stepping into Galaxy Note territory, with Gorilla Glass 2 protecting it from scratches. The whole package is wrapped in a metal body, joining the likes of the HTC One in wearing the hottest outfit this smartphone season. At 6.9mm thick, it's certainly slender.

The 13-megapixel camera sensor on the rear comes from Sony, with an f/1.8 lens which should help with low light performance. The front camera offers a wide angle of 88 degrees, which should make for nice video calling and self-portraits.

There's no word of release outside of China, other than that promise of coming to other markets in summer, but if we hear anything, we'll pass on the excitement. It's priced at around £350 in China, on sale now.