Lenovo CEO says buying BlackBerry 'could possibly make sense'

The possibility of Lenovo buying smartphone-maker BlackBerry continues to rise, with CEO Yang Yuanqing being quoted as saying it may make sense.

Speaking to French newspaper Les Echos, Yang said an acquisition of BlackBerry “could possibly make sense, but first I need to analyse the market and understand what exactly the importance of this company is”.

The executive's comments come after Lenovo CFO Wong Wai Ming discussed a BlackBerry acquisition in January. “We are looking at all opportunities - RIM and many others. We’ll have no hesitation if the right opportunity comes along that could benefit us and shareholders,” he said.

Further adding to the possibilities of a buyout, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins hasn't shied away from the possibility of working with another company in the past.

In January, before the new platform's launch, he discussed the possibility of licensing BlackBerry 10. "Before you license the software, you must show that the platform has a large potential," he said. "First we have to fulfill our promises. If we prove that, licensing is conceivable."

Purchasing BlackBerry might make sense for Lenovo as the PC market declines and the world moves to mobile. Currently Lenovo's mobile stack isn't anywhere close to strong.

BlackBerry is expected to report its quarterly earnings on 28 March when we could hear more about a potential deal. If we had to guess, Lenovo is probably looking at how BlackBerry 10 performs before making any moves.

With the rumours of a potential buyout, BlackBerry's stock shot to a new high for the month.