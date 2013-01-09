  Lenovo K900 offers 5.5-inch Full HD display, has next-gen Intel inside

Lenovo has unveiled the K900, a flagship 5.5-inch Android smartphone running on a new 2.0GHz Intel Atom processor, at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

Intel Atom phones are still something of a rarity. In 2012 we saw the launch of the Orange San Diego and, perhaps more significantly, the Motorola RAZR i, flying the flag for Intel. Intel previously equipped the Lenovo K800 with an Intel Atom processor.

The K900 features a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, one of a number of devices launched at CES 2013 to offer a Full HD experience. That gives you 400ppi, which will be incredibly sharp. It's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

There's a 13-megapixel camera around the back and Lenovo has turned to Sony to provide the Exmor backside-illuminated sensor for this, with an f/1.8 max aperture, so it should be a good low-light performer.

Lenovo has managed to package everything into a 6.9mm-thick design and it only weighs 162g. The body is formed from stainless steel and polycarbonate, with Lenovo saying the designers had to rearrange everything to ensure the components would fit into the slight frame.

But it's the Intel processor that is the most exciting news. We were pleasantly surprised by the performance of the 2.0GHz single-core processor in the Motorola RAZR i, so we suspect the new Intel Atom chip in the K900 will be nice and fast.

The Lenovo K900 is destined for the Chinese market, so may well never make it to Europe or North America, but it sets an interesting marker for Intel's march into the mobile phone market. It's said to be launching in China in April, although other "selected markets" are mentioned.