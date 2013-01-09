Lenovo launches five new IdeaPhone Android smartphones

Lenovo has announced a new range of IdeaPhone Android smartphones, including five new models, at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

The new models have been divided into categories to suit specific target customers. Broadly speaking the S series are consumer devices, designed for multimedia and entertainment. The P series are aimed at professionals and the A series are the budget devices.

There are two S series devices to begin with. The S890 is the flagship device with a 5-inch, 960 x 540 pixel resolution display. There's an 8-megapixel camera around the back and this comes in a 9.3mm think device weighing 176g.

The IdeaPhone S720 takes a step down in size with a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 IPS display. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 1-megapixel one on the front. There's a 2000mAh battery inside and this is packed into a handset that's 9.9mm thick.

The P series device is the P770. The big sell of the P series is that they have antivirus and security software, as well as long battery life, provided by a 3500mAh battery.

Moving on to the budget devices, there's the A800 and the A690. The A800 is a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 resolution display and a dual-core 1.2GHz processor. The A690 is the entry-level device in the bunch, with a 1GHz processor and 4-inch 800 x 480 pixel resolution display.

All the Lenovo phones are dual SIM. They will be launched initially in China and select global markets from January 2013.

We're not sure we'll ever see them in the UK, with the strong competition from existing devices from Samsung, HTC, LG and the growing influence of ZTE and Huawei. We're still a little light on some of the specs, but we'll update if we find out more.