Lenovo LePhone 2 announced alongside S760 brethren

If the trio of Lenovo tablets (or rather two tablets and a smartphone, or possibly two tablets and a phablet) weren't enough to calm your Lenovo Android cravings then praise be, because there's plenty more LeNews coming your way.

That's right Lenovo lovers (are there any?) the Chinese company has, as well as finding time to unleash the Lenovo LePad S2005, the Lenovo LePad S2007 and the Lenovo LePad S2010, taken the wrappers off of a couple of Gingerbread devices - the Lenovo LePhone 2 and the Lenovo LePhone S760.

The LePhone 2 is, obviously, the direct sequel to the original, French-sounding-but-not, smartphone. It packs a 3.8-inch 800 x 480 TFT display, has a single-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor, 512MB or 1GB of RAM with 8GB or 16GB of ROM.

That's right - there are two LePhone 2s. With two slightly different looks. That's too confusing for us, and too many twos. Camera wise, the 2 has a 8-megapixel sensor that can shoot 720p video.

The LePhone S760 looks to be a budget option with a 1GHz chip, 512MB of RAM and a 5-megapixel camera.

There are no prices yet, and no release details for countries not called China. We'll update you as soon as we know more.