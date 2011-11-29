Lenovo tablet trio - LePad S2005, S2007 and S2010 - turn up in China

Over in Beijing Lenovo has unveiled three new tablets: the Lenovo LePad S2005, the Lenovo LePad S2007 and the Lenovo LePad S2010.

Or should that be Lenovo has unveiled two tablets and a smartphone? Or two tablets and a phablet?

Whatever the correct description, Lenovo has taken the covers off of three mobile devices, all running Android and all about to be unleashed onto the Chinese public.

The first, the LePad S2005, is the 5-inch Android tablet that we reported on a couple of weeks back. It's a phone / tablet that has similar dimensions as the Dell Streak 5; just shy of 10mm thick and weighing 198g.

It runs Android 2.3.5 via a Qualcomm 1.2GHz dual core chip, with 1GB of RAM. Its 5-inch screen has a 800 x 480 LTPS display and there's a 5-megapixel camera on the back capable of shooting 1080p video. There's a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front as well and connectivity is micro-USB, HDMI and HSPA+.

The out-and-out tablets, the LePad S2007 and the LePad S2010 are both Honeycomb devices, but will apparently land as IdeaTab models outside of China packed with Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

They have 1280 x 800 HD displays (7-inch and 10.1-inch) and pack Qualcomm 1.5GHz dual core chips, with 1GB RAM. The main camera is an 8-megapixel one, and there's a 1.3-megapixel variant on the front as well.

The S2007 measures in at 9.7mm and weighs 360g, its bigger brother is slightly chubbier at 9.9mm and weighs a bulky 670g.

No prices or western world release details as of yet, we'll keep you posted.