LeEco beats Apple to headphone jack free phone with 6GB RAM: Le 2, Le 2 Pro and Le Max 2

LeEco, the Chinese brand which launched the first USB-C smartphone and is helping make the first electric Aston Martin, has unveiled a range of new handsets all without headphone jacks.

Apple has been rumoured to ditch the headphone jack for its iPhone 7 but if it is doing so it won't be first. The three new LeEco smartphones each use USB-C instead of a traditional 3.5mm audio port.

To make sure owners have a way of connecting audio to the devices LeEco has also unveiled its own USB-C headphones. There will be over-ear and in-ear options which will both be certified by LeEco's Continual Digital Lossless Audio standard.

The three new phones vary in size and specs but each share the same metal build and near bezel-free displays.

LeEco Le Max 2 is the flagship handset with a 5.7-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU and 6GB of RAM. It also features 64GB storage, a 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support plus tri-band 4G connectivity for transfer speeds of up to 375Mbps. It also features 21-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. This will cost 2499 yuan which is about $390 or £270.

LeEco Le 2 and Le 2 Pro each feature 5.5-inch 1080p displays, 32GB storage and 3000mAh batteries. The Le 2 has an X20 10-core MediaTek CPU while the Le 2 Pro goes for the faster X25 variant. Le 2 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera while a 21-megapixel snapper graces the rear of the Le 2 Pro – both have 8-megapixel front-facing selfie cameras. Le 2 features 3GB of RAM while Le 2 Pro sports 4GB.

Le 2 is priced at 1099 yuen which is about $170 or £120 and the Le 2 Pro is 2,099 which is about $325 or £225.

Pre-orders for the new LeEco smartphones begin on 20 April in China.

