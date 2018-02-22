Land Rover Explore is tough, rugged, go-anywhere smartphone

British car company Land Rover has announced the Explore smartphone, which it claims is the toughest in the world. Designed and built in collaboration with the Bullitt Group, which has previously made phones for the likes of Caterpillar and JCB, the Land Rover Explore has a feature list that makes it as tough and rugged as the company's famous 4x4s.

The headline feature is a 4,000mAh battery, which Land Rover says allows the Explore to keep going with normal use for two whole days. If that's not enough battery for you though, or your find yourself out in the wilderness with no immediate access to a charger, you can add on a modular Adventure Pack, which adds a 3,600mAh battery and improved GPS thanks to an extra antenna.

For even more running power, an optional Battery Pack adds an extra 4,370mAh of power to keep you going that extra mile.

That's not to say the Explore isn't a tough cookie on its own though. It has IP68 water and dust resistance as standard and can safely be dropped from heights up to 1.8-metres without breaking a sweat. It can even be submerged in up 1.8-metres of water, including saltwater and still work perfectly.

Adding to its go anywhere attitude is a customisable dashboard that gives instant access to weather, wind and tide information, as well as a compass and an SOS light in case you get into a spot of trouble. The Explore can also pull in topographical maps from ViewRanger.

Hardware-wise, the Land Rover explore doesn't do enough to worry the very best flagships out there, but its specs make for respectable reading. It has a 5-inch full HD display that can be used in wet conditions and with gloves, and comes pre-fitted with a screen protector.

Under the hood is a 2.6GHz deca-core 64-bit MTK Helio X27 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Around the back is a 16-megapixel camera while an 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front.

The Land Rover Explore will be officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress next week and will be available to buy from April for £599.