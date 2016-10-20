Kodak Ektra is a new Android cameraphone aimed at photographers

Kodak made a smartphone. And, naturally, its primary focus is on imaging.

The Eastman Kodak Company on Thursday unveiled the new Kodak Ektra smartphone, which it described as a "photography-led smartphone designed for those with a passion for photography, from enthusiasts to experts". It basically blends Kodak’s long history in imaging with today's smartphone technology. It notably features a 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

That selfie shooter comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus PDAF and f2.2 aperture. Kodak is also loading the Android 6.0 Marshmallow phone with its own camera app, where adjustments can be made in real time via a range of settings including HDR, Landscape, Portrait, Macro, Sport, Night-time, Panorama, and Bokeh. There's also a Smart Auto mode that auto-selects the best conditions for your photographs.

For the pro users out there, the app offers a Manual mode with settings for exposure, ISO, focus, white balance, and shutter speed. Once again, the results are visible on the screen as the changes are made. There's also a Super 8 app that provides effects similar to Kodak’s Super 8 film stocks. Oh, and the phone has a dedicated shutter button in the horizontal style of traditional cameras.

Other features include a Helio X20 2.3GHz decacore processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB memory (expandable with MicroSD cards), and a 3000mAh battery with USB 3.0 Type C fast charger. The Kodak Ektra Smartphone will cost £449 when it launches across Europe "later this year".