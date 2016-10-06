  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Kodak phone news

Kodak's having another stab at a smartphone, maybe high-end this time?

|
Kodak Phones Kodak's having another stab at a smartphone, maybe high-end this time?
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

- Follows IM5

- To be revealed on 20 October

Kodak is teasing a new smartphone it is planning to unveil on 20 October. And yep, you're probably thinking exactly the same as us when we first found out.

The company has a Kodak Phones Twitter account and posted a picture of what looks to be a Kodak-branded shutter or on/off button and just the date. No further clues can be gleaned.

Even its website at kodakphones.com has been taken over by the teaser.

But as amazing as this might sound, it's not even the first phone from the camera brand. That was the Kodak IM5 Smartphone, which was announced in January during CES in Las Vegas and was eventually sold in the Netherlands for around €280.

For that money you couldn't expect high-end specs - the IM5 had a 5-inch 720p display and a 1.7GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6592 processor - but it was made by Bullitt Mobile, the same company that builds the rugged Cat phones.

Whether this latest handset will be manufactured by the same OEM source is unknown. It does look a tad higher end however, thanks to the aluminium surround. We'll know more on 20 October when all will be revealed.

PopularIn Phones
  1. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
  1. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  5. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
Comments