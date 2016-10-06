Kodak's having another stab at a smartphone, maybe high-end this time?

Kodak is teasing a new smartphone it is planning to unveil on 20 October. And yep, you're probably thinking exactly the same as us when we first found out.

The company has a Kodak Phones Twitter account and posted a picture of what looks to be a Kodak-branded shutter or on/off button and just the date. No further clues can be gleaned.

Even its website at kodakphones.com has been taken over by the teaser.

But as amazing as this might sound, it's not even the first phone from the camera brand. That was the Kodak IM5 Smartphone, which was announced in January during CES in Las Vegas and was eventually sold in the Netherlands for around €280.

For that money you couldn't expect high-end specs - the IM5 had a 5-inch 720p display and a 1.7GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6592 processor - but it was made by Bullitt Mobile, the same company that builds the rugged Cat phones.

Whether this latest handset will be manufactured by the same OEM source is unknown. It does look a tad higher end however, thanks to the aluminium surround. We'll know more on 20 October when all will be revealed.