Intel roadmap reportedly leaks - plans to launch new tablet platforms, smartphone SoC?

A portion of Intel's roadmap for the next three years has leaked, asserting the company plans to bolster its mobile platform performance lineup, according to a new report.

Citing unnamed Taiwan-based manufacturer sources, Digitimes reported on Wednesday that Intel's Cherry Trail and Willow Trail would launch in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2014, respectively. Both tablet platforms will come in 14-nanometre processes.

Cherry Trail reportedly has a clock speed of 2.7GHz and a GEN 8 GPU, where as Willow Trail is set to work with a Gen 9 GPU. As for that smartphone SoC, called the 22-nanometre Merrifield, it will land at the end of 2013. Moorefield will follow in the first half of 2014, and then Morganfield in the first quarter of 2015.

Digitimes, which has a less than perfect track record, claimed Merrifield would have a performance jump of about 50 per cent. It will also have a better battery life compared to Intel's existing smartphone platform Clover Trail+.

Intel's Bay Trail-T microprocessors, which offer support for both Windows 8.1 and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and higher, might even unveil at the Intel Developer Forum in mid-September, when the company will purportedly also introduce "Bay Trail" on which the T-version is sourced.

Bay Trail will sport 22-nanometre Silvermont architecture, while the Bay Trail-T architecture will provide a battery life of about 8 hours in use.

Based on this leaked roadmap alone, it seems like Intel wants to keep tackling smartphones and tablets. Why? Well, to stay relevant in a booming space that it had previously disregarded. 

