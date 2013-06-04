  Intel has eye on expanding its smartphone support, with Merrifield and 4G LTE solutions

Intel is to make a more aggressive move into the smartphone business this year, taking on Qualcomm and Nvidia with dedicated mobile chipsets and a 4G LTE solution.

Alongside announcements for its fourth-generation Ultrabook and tablet processors at Computex 2013 in Taipei, Taiwan, the company revealed its first smartphone reference design platform, codenamed Merrifield, that is based on its next-generation 22nm Atom System on Chip (SoC).

In addition, it revealed its forthcoming 4G LTE multimode data solution, which has been created specifically with tablets and smartphones in mind.

Intel claims the Intel XNM 7160 is one of the world's smallest and lowest-power multimode-multiband LTE solutions. It will support global LTE roaming in a single SKU - meaning that no matter the 4G band used in a specific country or region, an enabled handset will be compatible.

Intel's executive vice-president Tom Kilroy explained during the presentation that the new 22nm Atom SoC for smartphones will deliver increased performance and battery life. It also includes an integrated sensor hub for personalised services, as well as capabilities for data, device and privacy protection.

It is not known when the new smartphones with the latest "Intel inside" will start to appear on the market. Pocket-lint will keep you informed.